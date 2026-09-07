Andrew Daunt on the double as Bandon retain West Cork League Masters Cup title

Bandon 2

Drinagh Rangers 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

TWO Andrew Daunt goals helped Bandon retain the West Cork League Masters Cup at the expense of Drinagh Rangers in Brinny.

Daunt scored in each half to win a closely fought cup decider.

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The result helped ease Bandon’s disappointment at relinquishing their Masters League title to Dunmanway Town earlier in the week.

Drinagh proved more than a match for their opponents throughout an engaging hour. Barry O’Driscoll’s converted penalty came too late in the tie to force extra-time.

‘It’s very important to finish the season on a positive note,’ Bandon manager Paul O’Brien told The Southern Star.

‘We lost the league to Dunmanway Town last Wednesday. Fair play to Dunmanway who beat us fair square 2-1 but this cup final win makes up for it.

‘In fairness to the West Cork League, they do a savage job with the Masters. It is great that they keep organising it every year.’

Rangers enjoyed the brighter start by forcing two corners and Keith Jagoe just failing to connect with a low centre. Despite dominating, the Canon Crowley Park club were punished for failing to find the net.

Ten minutes in, JJ Collins did well to block Gerard Rice’s goal-bound attempt away for a corner. The resulting set piece was swung into the penalty area where a handball offence saw Bandon awarded a penalty. Andrew Daunt took responsibility for the spot-kick and sent David Curran the wrong way.

Drinagh fought back as Barry O’Driscoll, Eamonn Connolly and James O’Regan kept their team on the attack.

It was during this difficult spell that Bandon were indebted to Sean Holland and Michael Ahern who helped repel a series of Drinagh advances.

Bandon, although in defensive mode, also demonstrated their counter-attacking ability, twice bringing the best out of goalkeeper Dave Curran.

An entertaining half ended with another flurry of Drinagh corners failing to deliver an equaliser.

The second half was barely a minute old when a long clearance caught out Drinagh’s back four. Rushing clear, Andrew Daunt outpaced Drinagh’s defenders and lofted a superb first-time shot over an advancing Dave Curran.

Two-nil down, Rangers went close to halving the deficit a minute after conceding for a second time. Tomás Connolly couldn’t direct his header on target from an in-swinging free-kick, much to Bandon’s relief.

Keith Jagoe headed wide and Bandon goalkeeper Darren Cullen was called into action as Drinagh’s attacks increased.

But their opponents, with centre-backs Jerry Lynch and Denis Deegan giving nothing away, remained comfortable.

Gerard Rice came within inches of making it 3-0 when his free-kick drifted narrowly wide. Yet, it was Drinagh who continued to press high. Eager to get on the scoresheet, one attack resulted in loud penalty claims following a blocked Drinagh shot after 47 minutes.

Play became stretched and Gerard Rice came within the width of a post from deciding the contest. The Bandon striker could only watch as his shot rebounded away to safety with six minutes left.

Rangers were rewarded for their attacking intensity late on as Barry O’Driscoll converted an injury-time penalty to make it 2-1.

The final whistle sounded shortly after and heralded Bandon’s second Masters Cup final success in as many years.

OUR STAR: Andrew Daunt was Bandon's most effective attacker and scored twice.

Bandon AFC: D Cullen, J Coughlan, D O’Mahony, J Lynch, S Holland (captain), S Lordan, M Ahern, G Rice, A Daunt, R Crowley, D Deegan.

Subs: B Cullen, G Keohane, P Kelly, E Andepu, J Donovan.

Drinagh Rangers: D Curran, N McCarthy, D O’Driscoll, JJ Collins, S Connolly, J O’Regan, E Connolly, K Jagoe (captain), G Beamish, T Connolly, B O’Driscoll.

Subs: G Connolly, L Curran, J Murphy, A Tessier, D Cronin, V Collins.

Referee: Tim McDermott.