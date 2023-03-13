Sport

WATCH: The moment Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy were announced as 2022 West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award winners

March 13th, 2023 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy with their 2022 West Cork Sports Star Award.

PAUL O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were announced as 2022 West Cork Sports Stars of the Year at the awards ceremony in the Celtic Ross Hotel on Saturday.

The Skibbereen rowers, named 2022 RTÉ Sports Team of the Year in December, were unbeatable again last year as they defended their World and European titles in the Irish men’s lightweight double.

Their winning streak in this boat now stretches back to 2019.

On their own Paul also won gold at World Cup III in the Irish single scull, while Fintan won two titles at the 2022 Irish Rowing Championships, the lightweight men’s single and the senior single sculls – both firsts for him.

Watch the moment they were announced as winners of the award above.

Read more on the West Cork Sports Star Awards in this week's Southern Star, in shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, March 16th.

***

Share this article

