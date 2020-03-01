Sport

WATCH: Our golden girl Phil raced to championship record at national indoors

March 1st, 2020 8:41 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy won gold in the 200m at the national senior indoors on Saturday.

Share this article

PHIL Healy set a championship record as she sprinted to 200m gold at the Irish indoor championships at Abbotstown on Saturday.

The West Cork woman took gold with a sensational 23.16, which is just outside the national record of 23.10 that she set recently in Athlone.

Healy was in blistering form in lane six and was a convincing winner as she smashed the previous 200m record of 23.17.

The 25-year-old will hope to complete a double on Sunday when she competes in the 60m for the first time since 2017. Her sister Joan will also be in action in the 60m.

 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.