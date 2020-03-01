WATCH: Our golden girl Phil raced to championship record at national indoors

PHIL Healy set a championship record as she sprinted to 200m gold at the Irish indoor championships at Abbotstown on Saturday.
The West Cork woman took gold with a sensational 23.16, which is just outside the national record of 23.10 that she set recently in Athlone.
Healy was in blistering form in lane six and was a convincing winner as she smashed the previous 200m record of 23.17.
The 25-year-old will hope to complete a double on Sunday when she competes in the 60m for the first time since 2017. Her sister Joan will also be in action in the 60m.
