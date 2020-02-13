Ballineen bullet Phil Healy smashes 17-year-old Irish indoor 200m record

PHIL Healy was in record-breaking form at the AIT International Grand Prix in Athlone on Wednesday night.

Ireland's fastest woman set a new Irish indoor 200m record as she blazed to a brilliant win in 23.10 seconds. In doing so she knocked 0.07 off the record held by Ciara Sheehy since 2003.

Healy's 23.10 is also the fastest time run by a European athlete this season.

The Ballineen bullet (25) also holds the national women's 100m and 200m outdoor records, both set in 2018.