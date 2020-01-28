WATCH: Ireland's fastest woman Phil Healy races to sensational win in Athlone

WE all know that Phil Healy is fast, but, wow, when she gets going, there is no catching her.

The Ballineen bullet was in top form as she opened her indoor season with a stunning win in Athlone at the weekend, winning the 200m in 23.28 seconds, which is the third fastest time ever by an Irish woman, and only 0.11 of a second off the Irish record of 23.17 held by Ciara Sheehy since 2003. That record is now in Phil's sights as she starts 2020 and an Olympic year on the front foot.

Enjoy this video, but, blink, and you'll miss her!