CORK are out of the All-Ireland SFC after losing out to Dublin in Croke Park last Saturday (1-19 to 1-16).

A great effort by John Cleary's side ultimately fell short as four of the last five points were scored by the Dubs to knock the Rebels out.

So, after another season just gone, John Hayes came on this week's podcast to give his thoughts on Cork's exit and most notably, John Cleary's future as manager.