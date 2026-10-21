Sport

WATCH: Joe Blake on Adrigole's Beara junior B triumph

October 21st, 2026 12:03 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

WATCH: Joe Blake on Adrigole's Beara junior B triumph Image
Adrigole's Mikey O'Sullivan and Glengarriff's Ciarán McElhinney in action in the Beara Junior B football championship final. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)

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ON Monday morning, the day after Adrigole won the Beara junior B football final against Glengarriff, The Southern Star caught up with Adrigole GAA Club Secretary Joe Blake for a chat about all things football.

Joe, like the weather, was in great form, as he spoke to us about what winning the Beara title means to the club, the importance of the competition for players, Adrigole's upcoming centenary year and why he feels they have the most scenic setting of any GAA pitch in the country!

After giving our sports editor Kieran McCarthy a run-down on the club's developments, we set up camp in the middle of the pitch for a chat. Enjoy!

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