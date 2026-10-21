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Orange rain and marine warning in place from tomorrow night as Storm Austen intensifies

October 21st, 2026 11:25 AM

By Chris Benn

Orange rain and marine warning in place from tomorrow night as Storm Austen intensifies Image

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Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Cork that comes into effect from 10pm tomorrow to the early hours of Friday morning.

 

The intense rain is associated with Storm Austen, with the weather warning extended to Kerry and Waterford. Met Éireann  has warned that disruption and delays to public transport, flooding, and very difficult travelling conditions are expected.

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The rain warning is accompanied by a Status Orange marine storm warning from Wicklow Head to Dungarvan to Valentia, on the Irish Sea South of Anglesey. North to northwest winds are expected to reach storm force 10 at times.

 

The marine warning is in effect from 9pm tomorrow to 7am on Friday.

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