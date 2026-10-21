Recall notice issued for SuperValu and Centra fish products amid listeria fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products from Centra and SuperValu due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.
Consuming affected products can cause mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea in healthy individuals. However, in people who are more vulnerable, the infection can be severe and can lead to serious complications.
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In SuperValu locations the following products are affected:
- Supervalu Smoked Salmon 300g
- Supervalu Smoked Salmon 150g
- Supervalu Smoked Salmon 100g
- Supervalu Smoked Salmon 40g
- Supervalu BBQ Salmon 100g
- Supervalu Whiskey Smoked Salmon 100g
- Supervalu Organic Smoked Salmon 100g
- Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 300g
- Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 100g
- Supervalu Peppered Oak Roasted Salmon Darnes 185g
- Signature Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon 100g
- Signature Tastes Smoked Salmon Ribbons 80g
- Signature Tastes Organic Smoked Salmon 250g
- Signature Tastes Dill & Black Pepper Smoked Salmon 100g
- Signature Atlantic Prawn Cocktail 180g
- Supervalu Prawn Cocktail 180g
- Supervalu Smoked Peppered Mackerel 160g
The following Centra products have also been recalled:
- Centra BBQ Salmon 100g
- Centra Smoked Salmon 100g
- Inspired Applewood Smoked Salmon 80g
- Inspired Atlantic Prawn Cocktail 180g