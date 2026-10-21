Recall notice issued for SuperValu and Centra fish products amid listeria fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled smoked salmon, mackerel and prawn cocktail products from Centra and SuperValu due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

Consuming affected products can cause mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea in healthy individuals. However, in people who are more vulnerable, the infection can be severe and can lead to serious complications.

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In SuperValu locations the following products are affected:

Supervalu Smoked Salmon 300g

Supervalu Smoked Salmon 150g

Supervalu Smoked Salmon 100g

Supervalu Smoked Salmon 40g

Supervalu BBQ Salmon 100g

Supervalu Whiskey Smoked Salmon 100g

Supervalu Organic Smoked Salmon 100g

Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 300g

Signature Applewood Smoked Salmon 100g

Supervalu Peppered Oak Roasted Salmon Darnes 185g

Signature Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon 100g

Signature Tastes Smoked Salmon Ribbons 80g

Signature Tastes Organic Smoked Salmon 250g

Signature Tastes Dill & Black Pepper Smoked Salmon 100g

Signature Atlantic Prawn Cocktail 180g

Supervalu Prawn Cocktail 180g

Supervalu Smoked Peppered Mackerel 160g

The following Centra products have also been recalled: