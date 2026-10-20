Breaking: Two people have died in Innishannon house fire

Two people have died following a house fire at Rahoon, Innishannon this morning.

It is understood that the deceased were a man and woman, both in their 70s who were well known in the area and their bodies were removed from the scene around lunchtime.

Fire services from both Cork city and Bandon attended the house fire at approximately 7.30am this morning along with gardaí and the ambulance service.

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A County Fire Service spokesperson said that on arrival at the scene the fire was well established and two fatalities have been removed from the scene.

Crews from both Bandon and Macroom Fire services continue to remain at the scene dampening down.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal house fire at a domestic residence that occurred in Rahoon, Innishannon in the early hours of this morning Tuesday 20th October, 2026.

"The fire services and gardaí remain at the scene and continue to investigate all the circumstances," said the spokesperson.

"The bodies of a male and female, aged in their 70s were pronounced deceased at the scene"

Their bodies have been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where post mortems will take place in due course.