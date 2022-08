They’ve only gone and done it again - the rowers reared on the river Ilen have once again put Skibbereen and West Cork on the front and back pages with their exploits in Munich at the European Championships.

Watch our exclusive interview with Fintan McCarthy - one half of the new European Champions after he and Paul O’Donovan came out on top to claim yet another major championship gold medal.

Watch the Star Sport Podcast in full including all the latest club GAA news by clicking on this link.