PODCAST: Rowers reign supreme AGAIN and we hear from Fintan McCarthy | Argideen Rangers' Bill Fleming | Weekend review

They’ve only gone and done it again - the rowers reared on the river Ilen have once again put Skibbereen and West Cork on the front and back pages with their exploits in Munich at the European Championships.

On this week’s show we’ll be chatting to Fintan McCarthy - one half of the new European Champions after he and Paul O’Donovan came out on top to claim yet another major championship gold medal.

We’re also speaking to Bill Fleming of Argideen Rangers as they prepare to meet Ballygiblin in round 3 of the Premier Junior Championship at Riverstown on Friday week.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

