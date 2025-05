CARBERY are celebrating their 100th year in existence with the Centenary Celebration of Carbery Clubs.

The event takes place this Sunday, 11th in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway from 2pm to 5pm.

Matthew Hurley caught up with Carbery GAA PRO Tim Buckley on this week's podcast.

Buckley talked about what to expect from the event which includes parades, guest speakers and involves all 26 Carbery clubs.