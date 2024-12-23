🎄 The eleventh of our 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is Munster women’s road bowling champion, Geraldine Curtin.
The Southern Star’s 12 Sports Stars of Christmas is in partnership with Kevin O’Leary Group Bandon: https://www.kevinoleary.ie/
December 23rd, 2024 12:00 PM
