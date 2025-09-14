O'Donovan clan unite in Skibb

THE O’Donovan Clan Cultural Association, led by Chief of the Name, Teige O’Donovan, are ready to celebrate their Assembley this upcoming weekend, from September 5th to the 7th in Clonakilty and Skibbereen. The programme includes a screening of the acclaimed film, Rebel Wife at the Clonakilty Park Cinema with the filmmaker, Williams Rossa Cole.

Mr Cole, the great-grandson of Jeremiah and Mary Jane O’Donovan Rossa, is advocating for the erection of a memorial to Mary Jane in her hometown of

Clonakilty.

Also on Friday is a private tour of the Michael Collins House. The following day, the inaugural AGM of the O’Donovan Clan Cultural Association Business Meeting takes place at 10am in the West Cork Hotel followed by a lecture from Brian Donovan on ‘Lineage, Loss, and Survival: the O’Donovan Clan 1500-1700’.

A ‘Roots and Wings’ roundtable discussion on the past and future of the clan folows, with an evening with Seán O’Donovan, bodhran player, as well as other musicians for a trad music seisiún at O’Donovan’s Hotel.

Sunday hosts a conversation with historians Finola Finlay and William Casey on O’Donovan Rossa, and a 25th anniversary celebration of the O’Donovan Millennial Gathering at Castle Donovan and a group photo.

For the full programme, check out the O’Donovan Clan website.