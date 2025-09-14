Carbery ready to defy the odds in senior showdown

NIAMH Kennedy is backing Carbery to spring a shock in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship this Sunday.

Having played just one game to reach this stage, the divisional team hasn’t had ideal preparation for their clash with Blackrock in a preliminary quarter-final at Castle Road (6pm).

Carbery received two walkovers in the divisional section – first against Muskerry in the group stage, then against Avondhu in last weekend’s divisional final. To date, their only game together was the victory over Seandún on August 15th.

‘Blackrock have played more matches than us, as we have only played one,’ Carbery captain Niamh Kennedy, from Clonakilty, told this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘We feel we have something to prove, and everyone needs to go out and try their best on Sunday.’

There’s also a sense that this might be Carbery’s last outing as a divisional team. A derogation was granted for 2025 to allow divisions compete, but earlier this year it looked like the death knell for this tradition. The reprieve opened the door again for Carbery, and they are determined to make the most of it.

The panel brings together players from across West Cork – Newcestown, Enniskeane, Clonakilty, Ballinascarthy, Kilbree, St Colum’s, Barryroe and Kilbrittain-Timoleague all represented.

‘It was disappointing when we first heard that divisional teams might not be allowed to enter the championship, because it is enjoyable,’ says Carbery vice-captain Moira Barrett, who plays her club camogie with Ballinascarthy.

‘I get the most enjoyment playing with girls from other clubs, and girls I would have played underage with.

‘I’m glad that we got reinstated. I do understand some clubs’ frustrations towards divisions when there are so many clubs making up a team, but on the other side the standard of camogie is so high that divisional teams aren’t winning all the time and clubs are competing very well.’

Barrett also points to the developmental value of divisions, giving players from lower grades the chance to perform at senior level – raising standards and showcasing talent across Cork.

‘Senior is the highest level and you are up against senior inter-county players, so it’s a great opportunity to show what you can do – and there is plenty of talent in Carbery right now,’ Barrett adds.

‘It’s more exposure for girls who have ambitions of being on Cork teams, too.’

She continues: ‘The main thing with Carbery is if we can get off the ground. Once we had that first game with Seandún, we knew we had the numbers and the players, and the hope then is to keep it going.’

That 2-18 to 1-8 victory against Seandún was a statement moment. Barrett herself hit 1-3, Cork senior Millie Condon scored 1-1, and Sarah Burrows (0-3), Amy McCarthy (0-3), Méabh O’Brien (0-2, 1f), Karen O’Sullivan (0-2f), Siofra Patwell (0-2) and Sinéad Hurley (0-2) also got on the board.

‘That was such a confidence booster, to know that we could beat a team like Seandún,’ Kennedy says.

‘There are so many talented players in Carbery right now, involved with Cork teams and so on. It took a lot of work, too, to get us together because it’s such a busy time with football and camogie.’

Fixture congestion hasn’t helped. Carbery will have had little time together – and no pitch session this week – before the preliminary quarter-final against Blackrock. Several players face three championship games in just 28 hours across Saturday and Sunday.

‘It’s difficult and it’s not ideal,’ Barrett admits. She will line out for Clonakilty footballers in a senior championship tie on Sunday afternoon before switching to Carbery camogie that evening.

‘There are a lot of different people trying to stand up for us in each corner, and for player welfare. We’ll try and get the win in football in the morning, refuel and switch our minds to the camogie in the afternoon.’

If Carbery are to upset Blackrock, leaders like Libby Coppinger of St Colum’s will be central. The Camogie All-Star is one of the county’s finest players, a standard-bearer for her region.

‘Libby is an unreal leader on the pitch,’ Barrett explains.

‘You can see the level of skill, the way she can pick out a pass, and that brings us all on. She is a brilliant role model, we are so lucky to have her in West Cork.’

Kennedy agrees: ‘Libby is bringing her high standards to us as well, which is great.’

The challenge for Carbery is to collectively raise the bar again and find a new level on Sunday. Blackrock are a seasoned club side, drilled from years of training and playing together. Carbery have just one competitive game under their belt – but that hasn’t dampened belief.

It’s not mission impossible. The odds may be stacked against them, but Carbery’s response is simple: challenge accepted.