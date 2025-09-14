Malin to Mizen back for 2025’s outing

IT’S 10 years since the inaugural Malin Head to Mizen Head cycles first began which has in that time raised thousands of euros for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI).

This year’s event, which takes place on September 13th and 14th will see 52 cyclists conclude their epic journey of 640 kms in scenic Mizen Head in West Cork having started the cycle in Malin Head in County

Donegal.

The cyclists will descend on West Cork on Sunday September 14th with their arrival in Macroom expected to be between 10.50am and 11.20am, followed by Drimoleague between 1.05am and 2.35pm. They are scheduled to arrive in Durrus at 3.30pm and finally at Mizen Head at 4.45pm.

Members of the public are invited to come out and show their support as the cyclists pass through the towns and villages on the schedule.

The first Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF was held in 2015 in memory of Triona Priestley, who passed away in 2014 from CF at just 15 years of age.

Some of her closest friends, many new cyclists and those who cycled the very first event in 2015, will take part in this month’s cycle.

Triona’s mother, Bernie Priestley, has been a driving force behind this event since it began and is now chairperson of CFI.

‘Triona was always a voice for people with CF in Ireland. She never gave up in her determination to raised awareness of CF and brought so many people on the journey with her. Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF has enabled us to continue that journey after she passed and to carry on her legacy,’ said

Bernie.

‘There have been immense changes in the last 10 years. When Triona passed, just half the population of people with CF (PwCF) in Ireland were adults.

With advancements, that number has shot up and is growing. CF Care has improved drastically, the modulator are now widely available to the community and PwCF are beginning to plan for the future with greater confidence.’

More than 1,400 people are living with CF in Ireland and the predicted median age of survival for a person with CF in Ireland is now 51, a dramatic increase from what was once known as a childhood condition, given the traditionally low survival age.

Sarah Tecklenborg, ceo of CFI said the improvement in life experience and expectancy for people with CF also brings new challenges.

‘We are so grateful that our members and the public have dedicated 10 years to this event, the support it provides is phenomenal. CF has always been an exceptionally challenging condition.’

For anyone looking to take part in the 2026 Malin2Mizen Cycle4CF, which takes place from September 10th to 13th 2026, they can register their interest at www.cfirleand.ie.