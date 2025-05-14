Denise Walsh joins Rowing Ireland as a high performance coach

SKIBBEREEN’S Denise Walsh will link up with her former coach Dominic Casey in her new role as a Rowing Ireland High Performance coach.

Walsh rowed for Ireland for several years and won silver medals at the European Championships and World Cup I in Belgrade in 2017, and is now a key driver in the ongoing success of Skibbereen Rowing Club, the undisputed number one rowing club in the county.

At home in Skibbereen, as well as with Ireland, Walsh was trained by Dominic Casey, and this Skibb dream team will unite again in a new-look Rowing Ireland set-up.

Under Casey, in his role as High Performance Lead Coach, Rowing Ireland is enhancing its high performance coaching team through the addition of new roles that directly support talent development, performance delivery, and athlete preparation. It has seen Rowing Ireland move to appoint Denise Walsh as a high performance coach, so they can benefit from her expertise in coaching and mentoring the next generation of athletes.