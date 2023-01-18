Three of Cork's Lidl Ladies National Football League game live on TG4

THREE of Cork's Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 games will be broadcast live on TG4.

Details of unprecedented TV and online coverage were revealed today, as TG4 confirmed live coverage of 13 fixtures, including at least one game per round, while all other games in the competition, and across all four divisions, will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2023/lidl-nfl.html

TG4’s live coverage begins this Saturday evening (January 21st) as Leinster champions Dublin welcome provincial rivals Meath, the current Lidl National League Division 1 title holders and TG4 All-Ireland senior champions, to DCU St. Clare’s for a 5.15pm start.

Cork fans will get the chance to watch the Rebels in action against Dublin on Monday, February 6th (3pm), then on Friday, March 17th against Kerry (4pm) and also on Saturday, March 25th against All-Ireland champions Meath (1pm).

Cork get their league campaign underway away to Mayo on Sunday (Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30pm). Check out this week's Star Sport Podcast for an interview with boss Shane Ronayne.