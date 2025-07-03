Four men charged over €31m cocaine seizure in Cortmacsherry

FOUR men arrested in connection with the seizure of almost €31m worth of cocaine in Courtmacsherry on Tuesday appeared at Bandon District Court this morning amid tight security including the presence of the armed support unit.

They are each being charged with the possession of cocaine and the possession of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply at Meelmane, Courtmacsherry on Tuesday July 1st.

Det Gda John McWeeney from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence on the arrest, charge and caution of Mark Doherty (40) with an address at 21 Waterfoot Avenue, Glasgow, Scotland who he said made no reply after caution to two charges.

His colleague, Det Gda Marguerite Reilly gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Levent Gulay (31) with an address at Schwabenstrasse 76, Neu Ulm, Germany. She said the accused in the presence of a German interpreter made no reply to the same two charges.

Det Gda Shane Kiely then gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Ben Sandford (41) with an address at Woodgreen, Drum Road, Keith, Moray, Scotland, who also made no reply after caution.

Det Gda Gavin Curran gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the fourth man Christopher Hibbett (44) with an address at 3 Lower Park, Tresillian, Truno, England. He said that the accused replied after caution: ‘I’m f***ing sorry, that’s it.’

Judge Joanne Carroll was told that none of the four accused were seeking bail at this time but their solicitors indicated that they would apply at a later date.

Judge Carroll remanded all four accused in custody to appear again at Macroom District Court on Wednesday July 9th.