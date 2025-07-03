Gavin Coombes to win his third senior cap for Ireland

GAVIN Coombes will win his third senior cap for Ireland this Saturday, four years after winning his last in the summer of 2021

The Skibbereen juggernaut has been named at No. 8 in the Ireland team that faces Georgia in the opening game of the two-test summer series on Saturday in Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local, 6pm Irish time).

Bandon RFC star Jack Crowley is among the replacements after Sam Prendergast got the nod at No. 10, in a a half-back partnership with captain Craig Casey.

'I have been impressed by the application of the squad ahead of this two-test tour and Saturday’s game presents an exciting opportunity for this group of players. To Craig (Casey), I would like to congratulate him on his first game as captain. Craig has taken to captaincy impressively. He’s going to relish leading his country and I know how keen he is to make his mark alongside the rest of the players,' Ireland Men’s interim Head Coach Paul O'Connell said.

Ireland: Jimmy O'Brien; Tommy O'Brien, Jamie Osborne, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Sam Prendergast, Craig Casey (captain); Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson; Cormac Izuchukwu, Darragh Murray; Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Michael Milne, Jack Aungier, Tom Ahern, Cian Prendergast, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley, Calvin Nash.