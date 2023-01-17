PODCAST: Cork legend Orla Finn retires, manager Shane Ronayne on the season ahead & remembering Paudie Palmer





We’re back for 2023 and on this week’s podcast we’re looking ahead to the Cork ladies inter-county season which gets underway with the start of the Lidl National Football League this weekend.

One player who won't be involved is Kinsale's Orla Finn. Finn, a two-time All Star and six-time All Ireland winner, breaks the news of her retirement in an exclusive interview with Kieran on today’s Star Sport Podcast.

Cork travel to Mayo on Sunday for their opening fixture and we’re also joined by manager Shane Ronayne.

Before that though we’re going to bring you up to speed with some of the stories making the headlines in West Cork sport this week and we have to start in a very sombre place unfortunately.

It’s been a tough few weeks for everyone involved in sport across the county with the passing of the legendary C103 broadcaster Paudie Palmer following an accident.

Kieran pays tribute to the man he shared judging duties on the West Cork Sports Star Awards with.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

