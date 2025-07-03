WATCH: Shane Kingston chats before the All-Ireland SHC semi-final

A BIG All-Ireland SHC semi-final awaits Cork this weekend as they face Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday (5pm).

Before that though, Shane Kingston sat down to chat to us on this week's podcast.

The discussion includes talking about hurling but also his recent connection with the Goleen junior football team.

Kingston came to their victory dinner dance in Bantry as a special guest.

eir has reached a major milestone in its network transformation, Ireland's No.1 5G Network Availability award for the fifth year in a row. As the first operator to launch 5G at Croke Park in 2020, eir continues to enhance the matchday experience for fans and players alike. Known as the fastest field sport in the world, hurling is a fitting match for eir’s ultra-fast fibre and 5G networks – now bringing faster speeds, stronger connections, and better coverage to communities across Ireland.