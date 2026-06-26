TEAM NEWS: Colm O'Callaghan in as Cork make one change for All-Ireland quarter-final with Mayo

CORK have made one change to the team that ambushed Donegal in Ballybofey for their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo this Saturday (4pm) in Croke Park.

As expected, Colm O'Callaghan comes back into midfield following his suspension, as Seán Walsh drops out.

Another big positive for John Cleary's team is the return of Newcestown's David Buckley to the bench after an injury lay-off.

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Seán Brady also returns to the match-day panel while Tomás O'Mahony, Darragh Clifford and Cathail O'Mahony drop out of the 26.

Full team named below:

1. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree

2. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty

3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree

4. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam

5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline

6. Tommy Walsh, Kanturk

7. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s (captain)

9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg

10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk

11. Dara Sheedy, Bantry Blues

12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow

13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers

14. Chris Óg Jones, Uibh Laoire

15. Steven Sherlock, St Finbarr’s

Substitutes:

16. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers

17. Jacob O’Driscoll, Valley Rovers

18. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan

19. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

20. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown

21. David Buckley, Newcestown

22. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven

23. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree

24. Ruairi Deane, Bantry Blues

25. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers

26. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven