TEAM NEWS: Colm O'Callaghan in as Cork make one change for All-Ireland quarter-final with Mayo

CORK have made one change to the team that ambushed Donegal in Ballybofey for their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Mayo this Saturday (4pm) in Croke Park.
As expected, Colm O'Callaghan comes back into midfield following his suspension, as Seán Walsh drops out.
Another big positive for John Cleary's team is the return of Newcestown's David Buckley to the bench after an injury lay-off.
ADVERTISEMENT
Seán Brady also returns to the match-day panel while Tomás O'Mahony, Darragh Clifford and Cathail O'Mahony drop out of the 26.
Full team named below:
1. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree
2. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty
3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree
4. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam
5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline
6. Tommy Walsh, Kanturk
7. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig
8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s (captain)
9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg
10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk
11. Dara Sheedy, Bantry Blues
12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow
13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers
14. Chris Óg Jones, Uibh Laoire
15. Steven Sherlock, St Finbarr’s
Substitutes:
16. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers
17. Jacob O’Driscoll, Valley Rovers
18. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan
19. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven
20. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown
21. David Buckley, Newcestown
22. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven
23. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree
24. Ruairi Deane, Bantry Blues
25. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers
26. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven