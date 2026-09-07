Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds to star in West Cork film

OSCAR-NOMINATED actor Ciarán Hinds stars in a short film shooting in Skibbereen and Baltimore this month.

Lochlainn McKenna, writer and director behind Oscar long-listed and IFTA nominated short film Two For the Road, brings his next short film back to West Cork.

Supply Run revolves around nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna (Liza Peterenko) who is forced to move with her mum from Ukraine to Sherkin Island following the Russian invasion.

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Soon after arriving, and with her mother unwell, Iryna must embark on a journey to the mainland on her own to seek supplies.

It’s here, on this Halloween day, that she meets local man Fintan (Ciarán Hinds) and a journey beyond borders and language begins as the unlikely pair strike up a relationship.

Ciarán Hinds - Oscar nominated for his role as in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – also starred in Steven Speilberg’s Munich, Game of Thrones and HBO series Rome as part of a career that has spanned over 50 years.

His onscreen partner will be taking to set for the very first time.

The film also introduces Liza Peterenko who moved to Ireland from Kharkiv, Ukraine with her family in 2022.

McKenna said: ‘Ciarán’s CV obviously speaks for itself, he’s an icon and getting to work with him will be an incredible experience.

'Beyond that, though, Liza’s involvement has so much meaning. She’s gone through a pretty rigorous casting process to get here, she’s full of personality and spark and she’s lived the life Iryna has lived.

'I’m so excited to bring her to the screen. Audiences are going to love her.’

Producer of Supply Run Jamie Tarr added: ‘We’re eager to make this as much of a community project as possible. Lots of our crew are Ukrainian and we’re keen to get people from the local community, Ukrainians, Corkonians or otherwise involved as well.’

Several scenes require lots of extras and if you’d like to get involved email [email protected].

The film will be shooting on the weekend of September 18th, 19th and 20th.