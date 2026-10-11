Superb Saoirse Twomey dominates at Cork County Cross-Country Championships

THE first day of the Cork County Cross-Country Championships took place at Lower Carrigadrohid outside Macroom, once again superbly organised by the West Muskerry club, writes John Walshe.

And on a day of much local success for the hosts, there was no doubting the outstanding performance of the meeting which came from 19-year-old Saoirse Twomey in the combined U18/U20 race.

Having won the latter title by a clear margin at the same venue 12 months ago, Twomey was even more dominant on this occasion.

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Taking the lead straight from the gun, the West Muskerry athlete eventually finished over a minute clear of Hannah Smith of Leevale with Lauren Dinan from the same club in third.

‘I was going to sit and wait but I decided to go out from the start, there was such a home crowd so it was lovely,’ said the winner.

‘I felt fine all the way, although the last lap was obviously tough with the hill and everything.’

After a highly successful schools’ career with St Mary’s, Macroom, Twomey has now commenced her third level education at UCC where she is studying music and Irish.

‘It’s a big change with a different training structure but I’m looking forward now to the cross-country season.’

Saoirse’s performance was all the more remarkable as it came just two weeks after the Copenhagen Half-Marathon – a distance she was running for the first time – which she completed in a highly impressive 1:20:16.

She traveled there with club colleague Aoife Lucey who was completing her tenth half-marathon in a year in aid of Childhood Cancer Ireland to mark her ten years cancer free.

As the event also incorporated the World Championship, it was an occasion of a lifetime for both and a true act of gratitude from Aoife who finished the course herself in a personal best of 1:24:34.

As Aoife also attends UCC, both will now be part of a very strong college team this Saturday when they take on the Irish Universities cross-country decider at Dundalk IT.

With ten runners from the club in the U18/U20 race, West Muskerry took second team award behind Leevale with Bandon taking the bronze medals.

In the men’s U18/U20 race, there was a strong performance from Finnian Lawton from Durrus AC in third position with Daniel Dollard of Bandon one place behind in fourth.

The two senior races were a repeat of last year. Sinead O’Connor of Leevale took the women’s title and 46-year-old Michael Harty of East Cork showed that age is no barrier when winning his fourth Cork senior championship in five years.