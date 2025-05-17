Summer begins to sizzle for Cork inter-county teams

JOHN Cleary’s Cork senior footballers will face Kerry, Roscommon and Meath in the group stages of this year’s All-Ireland SFC.

Meath lost a cracking Leinster senior final to Louth in front of 65,786 supporters at Croke Park last weekend. Amid emotional scenes, the Wee County bridged a 68-year gap since last lifting the Delaney Cup.

Cleary’s side defeated Meath in the National League back in January, winning 2-19 to 0-21 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Last year, Cork registered a 1-15 to 1-11 victory over the same opponents in Navan.

The Rebels travel to Páirc Taliteann on Saturday, May 24th in their opening All-Ireland group game before hosting Kerry and facing Roscommon at a neutral venue.

The Cork senior hurlers head into the lion’s den of the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday (4pm throw-in). Pat Ryan leads his undefeated senior Rebels out against a Limerick side desperate to avenge defeats in last year’s Munster SHC and All-Ireland semi-final.

The Treaty were denied an historic five-in-a-row All-Ireland titles following a 1-28 to 0-29 loss to Cork in the penultimate round last July at Croke Park.

Sunday’s Munster SHC showdown offers John Kiely’s charges an opportunity to re-establish themselves as provincial kingpins in search of a seventh consecutive provincial crown.

Cork and Limerick each have 3 points following the opening two rounds so a physical, hard-hitting encounter is anticipated.

The Cork LGFA senior footballers suffered a setback following a Munster Championship defeat to Waterford last Sunday.

As a result, Joe Carroll’s side will face the losers of Galway vs Mayo and the winners of Kerry and the Déise’s upcoming Munster final in the group stages of this year’s TG4 All-Ireland LGFA senior football championship.