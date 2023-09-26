St Patrick’s roll out red carpet for Cork All-Ireland winning hero Libby Coppingers

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork camogie star Libby Coppinger is a big hit on and off the field. Just ask the kids of St Patrick’s Camogie Club in Skibbereen.

2022 Camogie All-Star Libby was a popular visitor to St Patrick’s recently, and she brought the O'Duffy Cup with her, having played a key role in the Rebels’ fantastic All-Ireland triumph last month. In fact, the St Colum’s dual star has been shortlisted for another Camogie All-Star award.

There was a huge turnout at the Marsh pitch to welcome Libby, as girls from all levels, from U7s to U14s, were keen to meet one of their heroes and also hold the O'Duffy Cup.

An intensive skills session followed with Paudie Butler and Libby, with coaches and players all coming away with a few new tricks. When speaking to the girls, Libby spoke of how encouraging it was to see the talent and skill levels of all players, considering the relatively short time the club has been running, proving that there is a real need to develop the talent in West Cork.

St Patrick’s Camogie Club trains every Wednesday at 6pm at the Marsh Road. New players are always welcome.