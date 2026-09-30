St Colum's face into county junior C camogie final

ST COLUM’S will contest the 2026 SE Systems Cork Camogie Junior C county final while the seasons of fellow Carbery clubs Bandon and Kilbrittain-Timoleague have ended.

The Carbery division was guaranteed a representative in this year’s junior C county decider after Bandon put in an impressive saw off Carrigtwohill to setup a semi-final meeting with St Colum’s.

Eight Clodagh Barry points, an Alice Lillis goal and additional Laura Cummins, Jess Bolster, Breffni Kelly and Caoimhe O’Regan scores secured the Lilywhites’ 1-13 to -9 win over Carrigtwohill. Barry, Kelly and Meabh Ahern were the pick of the winners’ top performers.

ADVERTISEMENT

That outcome saw Bandon finish level on points with St Vincent’s and second place in Group A (on head-to-head rule) to cement their county semi-final berth. St Colum’s topped Group B thanks to victories over Dungourney, Fermoy and Passage West.

So, Kealkill was the venue for an all-Carbery last four encounter in which the home side were down 0-8 to 0-3 at the short whistle. Yet, a storming second half comeback saw Colum’s Kayla Healy find the net to setup a grandstand finish.

It was Cork’s All-Ireland Camogie senior champion, Libby Coppinger (who finished with 0-5), who had the final say. Coppinger’s match-winning point sealed a St Colum’s 1-9 to 0-11 victory in a game Jackie Moore and Paula O’Mahony also featured on the home side’s scoresheet.

Despite the defeat, Bandon enjoyed an excellent county league and championship campaign in only their second season fielding a junior team. Clodagh Barry (0-6), Laura Cummins (0-3) and Aisling O’Connor (0-2) were on target against St Colum’s.

The Kealkill club will face St Vincent’s in this year’s junior C county final on Saturday, October 10th, in Castle Road with a noon a throw-in.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague’s hopes of reaching this year’s intermediate county final were ended in the penultimate round by Newtownshandrum.

There was little between the sides at the conclusion of the opening half with the Carbery side trailing 1-8 to 0-8. Newtownshandrum’s clinical finishing proved pivotal in the second period. The concession of a second goal meant Kilbrittain-Timoleague were chasing the game heading into the closing quarter.

Favourites to win this year’s championship, it was Newtownshandrum who emerged 2-19 to 0-10 winners despite Kaitelyn Dineen (0-6), Ellen Murphy, Laura Sheehy and Aoife O’Mahony (0-1 each) scoring for the Carbery amalgamation.

A year on from surviving relegation, Kilbrittain-Timoleague have improved and shown why they belong at the intermediate grade. The Carbery side will be anxious to kick on in 2027.