Cork camogie players Libby Coppinger, Millie Condon and Saoirse McCarthy nominated for All-Stars

ALL-IRELAND champions Cork have 14 players up for 2026 PwC Camogie All-Star awards including St Colums’ Libby Coppinger, Millie Condon of Ballinascarthy and Courcey Rovers star Saoirse McCarthy.

The other 11 nominees for Ger Manley’s side are goalkeeper Amy Lee, defenders Meabh Cahalane, Ava Fitzgerald, Meabh Murphy, Izzy O’Regan and Isobel Sheehan, midfielder Laura Hayes and forwards Orlaith Cahalane, Sorcha McCartan, Emma Murphy and Amy O’Connor.

All-Ireland finalists Galway have ten nominees included while the rest of the 36-player list has representatives from Kilkenny (six), Tipperary (four), Clare and Waterford (one each).

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Cork players Laura Hayes (St Catherine’s) and Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarr’s) are also nominated for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year award alongside Galway’s Carrie Dolan. Hayes has previously won the accolade in 2024 and is also the last Cork player to claim the award.

The winners of the All-Stars and player of the year awards will be revealed at the PwC Camogie All-Stars Awards in Croke Park on Saturday, November 21st.

2026 PwC CAMOGIE ALL-STARS NOMINATIONS

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway); Amy Lee (Cork); Aoife Norris (Kilkenny).

Backs: Méabh Cahalane, Libby Coppinger, Ava Fitzgerald, Méabh Murphy, Izzy O’Regan, Isobel Sheehan (all Cork); Róisín Black, Ciara Hickey, Dervla Higgins (all Galway); Karin Blair, Amy Quinlisk (both Tipperary); Ava Brett, Niamh Deely (both Kilkenny); Abby Walsh (Clare).

Midfielders: Carrie Dolan, Ally Hesnan (Galway); Laura Greene, Laura Murphy (Kilkenny); Laura Hayes (Cork).

Forwards: Orlaith Cahalane, Millie Condon, Saoirse McCarthy, Sorcha McCartan, Emma Murphy, Amy O’Connor (all Cork); Aoife Donohue, Caoimhe Kelly, Niamh McPeake, Niamh Niland (all Galway); Róisín Howard, Eimear McGrath (both Tipperary); Sarah Barcoe (Kilkenny); Beth Carton (Waterford).

2026 PwC GPA CAMOGIE PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS

Laura Hayes, Sorcha McCartan (both Cork); Carrie Dolan (Galway).