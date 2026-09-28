Daniel Copithorne and Matt Mapplebeck win Irish Junior Sailing Cup

TWO days of contrasting conditions provided a fitting test for Ireland’s leading young sailors at the 2026 Irish Sailing Junior Champions Cup in Schull.

Sixteen invited helms and their crews took to the water on Saturday morning, with National Race Officer John Leech overseeing six races in winds ranging from 14 to 20 knots. Racing took place directly in front of the host venue, the Fastnet Marine Outdoor Education Centre.

Competition was close throughout the opening day, with the leaderboard changing after each race. Schull Harbour Sailing Club’s Daniel Copithorne and crew Matt Mapplebeck (Royal Cork Yacht Club) emerged as the overnight leaders, while Dylan O’Driscoll and Marcus Shelley remained firmly in contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day two brought a very different test. Racing was postponed for several hours before a gentle sea breeze filled across Schull Harbour, allowing one further qualifying race to be completed.

The top ten sailors then progressed to the Medal Race, where the overall title remained on the line. Daniel Copithorne (Schull Harbour Sailing Club) and Matt Mapplebeck (Royal Cork Yacht Club) did enough to secure the 2026 Irish Sailing Junior Champions’ Cup, with Leo West-Hurst (Ballyholme Yacht Club/Royal Ulster Yacht Club) and Jackson Clark (Royal St George Yacht Club) taking silver. Dylan O’Driscoll and Aidan O’Reilly, representing Schull Community College Sailing Club, completed the podium in third place.