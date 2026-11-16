Rugs Ireland: Transform Your Home with Stylish, Affordable Rugs from Moyry.ie

When it comes to transforming your home, few accessories make as much difference as a beautiful rug. Whether you’re decorating a modern living room, creating a cosy bedroom or adding warmth to a hallway, choosing the right rug can completely change the look and feel of your space.

For homeowners searching for rugs in Ireland, finding the perfect combination of quality, style and affordability is essential.

Irish-owned online rug retailer Moyry.ie offers a wide selection of modern rugs, washable rugs, large rugs, living room rugs and children’s rugs, making it easier for customers across Ireland to find stylish floor coverings for every room.

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With an extensive collection of colours, patterns, textures and sizes, Moyry has options for contemporary apartments, traditional homes and busy family households.

Discover Stylish Rugs Online in Ireland

Shopping for rugs online in Ireland has become increasingly popular, allowing homeowners to browse hundreds of designs without leaving their homes.

Whether you’re searching for affordable rugs, luxury-inspired designs or practical everyday floor coverings, choosing a trusted Irish rug retailer makes the shopping experience easier.

Moyry.ie specialises in providing stylish rugs at competitive prices, with collections suitable for a wide variety of interior styles.

Customers can explore:

Modern rugs and contemporary rugs

Large rugs for living rooms

Washable rugs and machine washable rugs

Bedroom rugs and bedside rugs

Children’s rugs and nursery rugs

Hallway runners and runner rugs

Outdoor rugs

Traditional rugs and patterned rugs

Cream, beige, grey, green and neutral rugs

Affordable rugs for Irish homes

From minimalist Scandinavian interiors to colourful family living spaces, there is a rug to complement almost every decorating style.

Living Room Rugs: Create a Warm and Inviting Space

The living room is often the heart of the home, making it one of the most important spaces to decorate.

A carefully selected living room rug can bring furniture together, introduce colour and create a comfortable atmosphere.

For homeowners looking for living room rugs in Ireland, Moyry offers a variety of contemporary designs, neutral colours and statement patterns.

Large living room rugs are particularly popular in open-plan homes, where they can help define seating areas and create a more balanced layout.

Popular choices include:

Cream rugs: Ideal for bright, modern interiors and neutral living rooms.

Grey rugs: A versatile option that complements contemporary furniture and darker colour schemes.

Beige rugs: Perfect for creating a warm, natural and timeless appearance.

Green rugs: An increasingly popular choice for introducing earthy tones and personality.

Patterned rugs: Excellent for adding visual interest to simple interiors.

When choosing a living room rug, consider the size of your sofa, coffee table and surrounding furniture.

A larger rug that extends beneath the front legs of your sofa can create a more cohesive appearance than a small rug positioned in the centre of the room.

Washable Rugs Ireland: Practical Style for Modern Homes

One of the most practical developments in home interiors is the growing popularity of washable rugs.

For households with children, pets or busy everyday routines, washable rugs offer a convenient alternative to traditional floor coverings.

Moyry provides a dedicated collection of washable rugs in Ireland, including its Loft Washable Rug range.

These rugs combine contemporary designs with practical everyday maintenance.

Washable rugs are particularly suitable for:

Busy family living rooms

Children’s bedrooms and playrooms

Dining rooms

Hallways and entrances

Homes with pets

High-traffic areas

The Loft Washable collection includes popular colours such as cream, beige, grey, blue, green, pink and anthracite.

Customers searching for machine washable rugs Ireland can explore a variety of sizes and designs, although washing instructions and machine capacity should always be checked before cleaning.

For homeowners who want attractive interiors without complicated maintenance, washable rugs are an excellent option.

Large Rugs Ireland: Make a Statement in Your Living Space

Choosing the correct rug size is just as important as choosing the right colour or pattern.

Large rugs have become particularly popular in modern Irish homes, especially in spacious living rooms, dining areas and open-plan interiors.

A large area rug can help connect furniture, create a sense of warmth and make a room feel more complete.

Moyry offers a selection of large rugs in sizes including:

160 x 220 cm

160 x 230 cm

200 x 280 cm

200 x 290 cm

These sizes are particularly suitable for larger living rooms, bedrooms and dining spaces.

When shopping for large rugs online in Ireland, measure your available floor space carefully and consider how much of the rug should sit beneath your furniture.

For open-plan living areas, a generously sized rug can create a distinct seating zone without requiring additional furniture or partitions.

Bedroom Rugs: Add Comfort and Warmth

A bedroom should feel relaxing, comfortable and welcoming.

Adding a soft bedroom rug is a simple way to introduce warmth and texture while enhancing the overall design of the room.

Neutral bedroom rugs in cream, beige and grey remain popular choices because they complement a wide variety of bedding, curtains and furniture.

For a modern bedroom, consider a subtle patterned rug or a contemporary geometric design.

Larger bedroom rugs can be positioned partially beneath the bed, extending beyond the sides to provide a comfortable surface when getting up in the morning.

Smaller rugs can also work well beside beds or in compact bedrooms.

Whether you’re decorating a master bedroom, guest bedroom or apartment, choosing the right rug can make the space feel more inviting.

Kids Rugs Ireland: Fun Designs for Children’s Bedrooms

Children’s bedrooms are spaces for sleeping, playing, learning and exploring.

A colourful rug can introduce personality while creating a comfortable area for everyday activities.

Moyry offers a selection of kids rugs in Ireland, featuring playful designs suitable for bedrooms, nurseries and playrooms.

Popular options include animal-themed rugs, dinosaur rugs and football-inspired designs.

When choosing children’s bedroom rugs, consider softness, durability, ease of cleaning and the overall room layout.

For nurseries and younger children’s rooms, neutral colours and gentle patterns can create a calming atmosphere.

For older children, colourful designs can help reflect their individual interests and personalities.

A suitable non-slip underlay is also worth considering to help keep rugs securely positioned.

Runner Rugs Ireland: Perfect for Hallways and Narrow Spaces

Hallways and corridors are often overlooked when decorating a home.

However, a carefully chosen runner rug can instantly make these areas feel warmer and more welcoming.

For customers searching for runner rugs in Ireland, Moyry offers stylish options suitable for hallways, entrances and other narrow spaces.

Runner rugs are particularly useful for:

Long hallways

Narrow entrances

Kitchen walkways

Corridors

Connecting spaces between rooms

The Loft Washable range includes selected runner rugs measuring 80 x 300 cm, providing a practical option for longer spaces.

Neutral runner rugs can create a subtle, elegant appearance, while colourful designs can introduce character into otherwise simple hallways.

Modern Rugs and Contemporary Interior Design

Modern rugs have become an essential part of contemporary interior design.

From minimalist geometric patterns to textured neutral designs, the right rug can complement furniture, flooring and wall colours.

Popular interior trends include cream rugs, beige rugs, abstract rugs, geometric rugs and natural-looking colour palettes.

For homeowners who prefer bold interiors, green, blue and multicoloured rugs can introduce contrast and visual interest.

Meanwhile, neutral rugs remain a timeless choice for creating calm, balanced spaces.

Whether you’re furnishing a new home or refreshing an existing room, a modern rug offers a relatively simple way to update your interior without undertaking major renovations.

Affordable Rugs Ireland: Style Without Overspending

Creating a beautiful home doesn’t have to involve expensive renovations or designer furniture.

Affordable rugs can make a noticeable difference to a room while keeping decorating costs manageable.

At Moyry.ie, customers can browse a variety of rug styles and sizes at competitive prices.

Selected smaller rugs start from €29.99, while the Loft Washable collection includes options starting from €39.99.

With different sizes and designs available, customers can choose rugs that suit both their interiors and their budgets.

For anyone searching for cheap rugs Ireland, affordable rugs online or quality rugs at competitive prices, Moyry offers a convenient way to explore different styles.

Why Choose Moyry.ie for Rugs in Ireland?

When purchasing rugs online, customers want a combination of quality, choice, affordability and reliable service.

Moyry is an Irish-owned rug business focused on helping customers find stylish floor coverings for their homes.

The online store offers an extensive selection of designs, including modern rugs, traditional rugs, washable rugs, children’s rugs and large area rugs.

Customers can browse collections by room, colour, size and style, making it easier to find a rug that complements their home.

Moyry also offers free delivery on orders over €40, providing additional value for customers shopping online.

Whether you’re furnishing a new property, redecorating your living room or searching for a practical washable rug, the website offers options for different budgets and interior styles.

Find Your Perfect Rug at Moyry.ie

A beautiful rug can transform a room by adding warmth, comfort, colour and personality.

From large living room rugs and contemporary bedroom designs to washable rugs and colourful children’s rugs, there are countless ways to enhance your home.

For anyone searching for rugs Ireland, rugs online Ireland, modern rugs, washable rugs, large rugs or affordable rugs, Moyry provides a convenient destination for exploring stylish designs.

Discover the latest collections and find the perfect rug for your home at Moyry.ie – Rugs Ireland.

Explore modern rugs, bedroom rugs, dining room rugs, hallway rugs, outdoor rugs, traditional rugs, geometric rugs, abstract rugs, cream rugs, beige rugs, grey rugs, green rugs, blue rugs, pink rugs, round rugs, shaggy rugs, fluffy rugs, jute rugs, non-slip rugs, rug runners, rug underlay and rug accessories at Moyry.ie.