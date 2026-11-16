HSE urges parents to vaccinate children as flu begins to circulate in Cork

With flu circulating in Cork and Kerry, the Health Service Executive is advising that now is the best time to protect families through vaccinations.

Local data from Cork and Kerry shows a clear pattern with flu rates rising first among children aged 2 to 4 years.

"We see the same pattern in Cork and Kerry every winter," Dr Michael Hanrahan, a consultant in public health medicine with the HSE South West, told The Southern Star.

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"Flu spreads first among young children, who pass it easily to each other and bring it home.

"And, a few weeks later, our hospitals are caring for babies and older people who are seriously ill with flu.”

Children aged 2 to 17 years are recommended to have a flu vaccine, which can be obtained as a nasal spray.

This is available free of charge from participating GPs and pharmacies, while some children may also be offered the vaccine at school.

The nasal spray vaccine has been described as quick, painless and free for every child aged 2 to 17.

Children often catch and spread flu through close contact at childcare settings, school and social activities.

They can then spread flu to family members, including grandparents and people with long-term health conditions who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill.

With flu already spreading in the Cork region, the HSE said: "Please don't wait. Book with your GP or pharmacist this week. If your child is offered the vaccine at school, make sure they get the vaccine if they haven’t had it already."