Cup specialists Ardfield strike again as they send Clonakilty AFC out of Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup

ARDFIELD, Drinagh Rangers, Bunratty United and Togher Celtic progressed to the semi-finals of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup after quarter-final victories.

Drinagh emphatically saw off Lyre Rovers 8-0 in Lyre.

Cork senior footballer Brian Hurley continued his amazing form by recording a hat-trick here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drinagh raced into a 5-0 lead.

Jamie Walsh and Cillian Fitzpatrick (two) both found the net before Lyre were reduced to ten men. Hurley rounded off Rangers’ first half tally with two goals.

Hurley, Padraic Hegarty and Mark Grace sealed a routine victory for Drinagh.

Clonakilty AFC bowed out of the competition following a 2-1 defeat to cup specialists Ardfield.

Johnny Lawless’ side have appeared in the last two Beamish Cup finals and are looking to make their mark on another cup.

All the goals were scored in the opening half as Diarmuid Kerr broke the deadlock for Ardfield after just four minutes after Niall Keane played him in.

Clon equalised through Iain O’Driscoll on 16 minutes following a decisive ball by Chris Collins but Ardfield struck back 12 minutes later as George Cannon found the target from the penalty spot. A nervy second half for Ardfield but they hung on to knock one of the favourites out.

Togher Celtic progressed to the last four after a 3-1 win over Bay Rovers. Robert Cronin gave Bay the lead on 13 minutes but two goals at the conclusion of the opening half from Togher flipped the match on its head. Donnacha Collins and Cathal Daly with the strikes.

Daly wrapped up the win on 83 minutes to send Celtic through.

Bunratty United were the last club to book a place in the latter stages in beating Kilbrittain Rovers 4-1. Darragh Murphy struck first blows for Kilbrittain but Ryan O’Neill bagged a brace to give Bunratty the lead. Second period goals from Conor Brosnan and Jayden Spiegel sealed their semi-final place.

The only game in the Premier Division last weekend offered up a goalless draw between Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers A.

***

In the Championship, Beara United failed to capitalise on table-toppers Bay Rovers being in cup action as they lost 3-0 to Skibbereen Celtic.

All Skibb’s goals came in the last 20 minutes as Jamie Hourihane, Dylan Hourihane and Cian O’Brien all found the net.

Third placed Castlelack moved level on points with Beara by beating Aultagh Celtic B 4-0. Cian Kelleher struck a brace before late goals by Brian Lordan and Jack Healy sealed it.

Elsewhere, Aultagh Celtic and Castletown Celtic served up an entertaining encounter as Aultagh won 5-3

Goals from Evan Maguire (two), James O’Driscoll (two) and Cian Kennefick had them 5-1 up after 64 minutes before Castletown made the score respectable late on.

Richard Bradfield, Colin O’Leary and Eoin Keohane goaled for Castletown.

***

Bunratty United sit top of the Women’s 7’s League following a comprehensive 11-0 win over Bandon.

Lucy Hurley and Sarah McSweeney in particular produced outstanding displays with four goals each while Amy Holland (two) and Lorna O’Callaghan recorded strikes too.

Second placed Drinagh Rangers were also comfortable victors in an 8-0 win over Sullane. A hat-trick each from Kelle Doolan and Aine Collins were key while Rachel O’Donovan and Caroline Beamish got on the scoresheet too.

Drinagh Rangers A rounded off a super weekend for the club by seeing off Dunmanway Town 3-1. Niamh Daly gave them the lead before Maria Cregan levelled for Town.

Carmel Coakley and Kate Collins eventually broke Dunmanway’s resolve with late strikes.

***

In the U18 Division, Drinagh Rangers rounded off a busy week by remaining top of the league after a 4-0 victory over Clonakilty AFC.

Drinagh had already beaten Skibbereen AFC 3-2 in the cup with Milo Kinsella (two) and Joe O’Donovan goaling but their win over Clon was far more straightforward.

Sam Mahon was the star of the show, bagging a brace while Kinsella and Ryan O’Donovan finished off the tally.

Bunratty United won their first game of the campaign in a battling 4-2 victory over Togher Celtic.

Ronan O’Leary and Michael Ward goals were cancelled out by Togher’s Ryan Crowley and Michael Galvin but Ward and Lee Moynihan won it for United.