SLIDESHOW: Kilmeen-Kilbree honours its minor heroes

UNTIL recently, Kilmeen/Kilbree didn’t have a player on a Cork team since Patrick Daly in 1961.

The club is starting to produce inter-county stars now, and the Rossmore club recently held a homecoming event for their local heroes, All-Ireland minor winning goalkeeper Rory Twohig and Cork minor hurler Howard O’Donovan.

Oisín Harrington also represented the Cork minor footballers in 2024. It’s now becoming a regular occurrence.

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Nine other Cork minor footballers came down along with the Munster and All-Ireland trophies. Clonkilty’s Tom Whooley and Fionn O’Donovan, O’Donovan Rossa’s Kevin O’Donovan, Conrad Murphy of Barryroe, Ballincollig duo Joe Miskella and Eanna Lynch as well as Conor Garvey (St Finbarr’s), Kieran Archer (Russell Rovers) and Riain McCormack (Midleton).

Also in attendance was Cork boss Keith Ricken and his management team, Cork GAA CEO and Rossmore native Kevin O’Donovan and Carbery GAA chairman David Whyte.

‘It’s wonderful to bring the two cups back to Kilmeen. It sure means a lot to me growing up from U6,’ Rory Twohig told The Southern Star.

‘I’m very proud. It was an unbelievable year, individually and collectively. We had a very good year winning the two trophies. These times don’t come around too often. It was great what happened in Newbridge that day.’

He still can’t put their All-Ireland final over Tyrone into words. Even one month later.

‘I couldn’t really sum up my emotions. I still can’t. The first person I saw was Riain McCormack. I just ran to him and I was on my knees.

‘Everyone was going mental. That’s all I can remember,’ Twohig added.

Of course, no success could be achieved without the brains of the operation in Keith Ricken and Maurice Moore.

‘I’ve had Keith and Maurice for two years now. They have been unbelievable. You can’t put a foot wrong with them. You can’t say anything bad about them,’ Twohig explained.

‘They are always encouraging, always giving good advice.

‘There are a lot more lads behind the scenes as well but these two especially, they’ve been there for so long and I’d like to thank them.’

For the community, welcoming home their heroes was a great way to end Kilmeen/Kilbree’s week of Cul Camp.

‘We're all very proud of what Rory achieved this year and what Howard O'Donovan achieved with the Cork minor hurlers as well,’ Cork GAA CEO and Rossmore man Kevin O’Donovan said.

‘To have Keith Ricken and so many players to turn up is a great for us as a club. We’re so proud to have such figureheads in Cork football on our home turf, and a massive turnout from the community as well, which showed the mark that this team left on the whole of Cork over the last 12 months.’

Seven Cork players, including Twohig, were named on the 2026 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year too. Another reason to be proud of the county’s U17 side.

‘These guys are under 17, they have their lives and their careers ahead of them, but listen, the omens are good. They're showing the right attitude. This Cork team played with unbelievable spirit, and what I noticed about the subs, especially on All Ireland final day, when there was a substitution being made, was how quickly guys ran off the field and how quickly guys ran on the field,’ O’Donovan added.

For Kilmeen/Kilbree GAA chairman Michael Dullea, this was an evening of pride.

‘It was incredibly satisfactory. This is uncharted grounds for us as a club. We haven't had an All-Ireland winning player from our club in my time, and it was a pleasure to meet the management, the team, and the other team players,’ Dullea said.

‘Since Rory started playing, he was always a standout player. He’s always been a big, tall man and great to catch a ball. He developed his skills, and it wasn’t by accident. He probably visits the pitch five days a week. He comes here in bad and good weather and tries to perfect his skills, and he has been very successful in doing so. He has improved immensely. When you get a chance to see them play, it’s a pleasure.

‘When standards are set, you’re expected to do better all the time. But he’s one cool customer. He’s not going to get excited. I think he’s the ideal player going forward. He will make progress, and we are very hopeful that he can make it to higher grades with the county team.’