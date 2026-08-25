Darragh McElhinney to race at World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen

DARRAGH McElhinney has been named on a strong Irish team for the second edition of the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen next month.

The championships, which take place in the Danish capital on September 19th and 20th, will feature nine athletes from Ireland competing across three events – the Mile, 5km and Half Marathon.

Bantry AC star McElhinney will compete in the men's 5km, alongside Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC).

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In recent weeks, the Glengarriff man won the men's 5000m title at the national championships and then raced at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

Also, Bandon AC's Laura Nicholson has been named as a women's mile non-travelling reserve, with both Sarah Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan selected.

The Mile and 5km events take place on Saturday with the Half Marathon medals down for decision on the Sunday.