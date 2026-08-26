Amazon gets approval for West Cork cable landing station

Amazon has been given the go-ahead to build a cable landing station for its intercontinental sub-sea cable.

The development will be located at Tullyneasky West, near Lisavaird, and used for the tech giant’s Fastnet project.

The company plans to lay a 6,300km fibre-optic cable between Maryland on the US east coast and Owenahincha beach, near Rosscarbery. From the beach, the cable is to run around 5km north to the cable station.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Coimisiún Pleanála upheld Cork County Council’s April decision to grant permission, following an appeal from neighbours citing environmental, safety and light pollution concerns, as well as potential impacts on quality of life and property values.

Read the full story in this week's Southern Star.