Cork camogie star Laura Hayes backs call for All-Ireland holiday fund

LAURA Hayes has backed a call for the Camogie Association to follow the GAA’s lead and help fund an All-Ireland senior camogie final holiday for Cork and Galway.

Galway manager Cathal Murray raised the issue in his post-match press conference after Cork’s victory at Croke Park, suggesting both finalists should benefit from a fund similar to the one available to All-Ireland senior football finalists.

Hayes, now a three-time All-Ireland senior champion, is fully behind the proposal.

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‘Firstly, it was great of Cathal Murray to bring that up even though he wasn’t on the winning side,’ Hayes said.

‘Obviously, it is not something we think about during the year at all. Once the celebrations die down you do have to think about how are we actually going to be able to raise enough money for a team holiday?

‘The people of Cork have always been so generous to us when it comes to helping raise money for holidays.

‘At the same time, we are always asking the same people so it would be great to have the extra support that the GAA boys do. At the end of the day, we put in the same amount of work as they do and that’s why the O’Duffy Cup is back in Cork.

‘Hopefully, we can get the same kind of support from the Camogie Association.’

For Hayes, this All-Ireland triumph ranks as her most special yet, capping a season in which Cork overcame a difficult start to claim another senior title.

Eight players from last year’s panel had moved on, while a host of U23s learned on the job after Cork flirted with Division 1 relegation and suffered an early Munster championship exit.

‘What we as a team had to come through and conquer throughout the year. Then, just the way that everyone showed up for us in the final including all the supporters. It has been incredible,’ the Conna native said.

‘To be honest with you, like our coach James Nyhan always says, these are the best days of our lives. I genuinely believe that they are.’

Former Cork All-Ireland hurling winner Donal O’Grady proved an influential addition to Ger Manley’s management team.

‘Donal sees the game differently to everyone else. All the little details, he made you think. Even when you might have disagreed with him, you’d look back and think, Jesus, maybe he was right and I should do things differently.

‘He is so good at making sure every player feels seen, that they have a role to play. Donal was always switched on and whenever he spoke to you or passed a comment, there was a purpose to it.

‘An intelligent man and absolute winner, Donal brought the best out of us this year.’