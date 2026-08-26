Bandon Walled Town Festival another success

Organisers of the Bandon Walled Town Festival have thanked the many organisations, sponsors and volunteers who made the 15th edition of the festival another huge success.

They thanked The Heritage Council who is the primary supporter of their programme of events which they run yearly to celebrate National Heritage Week.

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'The funding enables us to bring Bandon's remarkable history and heritage to life through events and activities that engage our community and welcome visitors to the town. We are incredibly grateful to The Heritage Council and the Irish Walled Towns Network for their continued investment in Bandon's heritage and for helping us to celebrate and share the story of our historic walled town,' said a spokesperson.

The festival also thanked ABP Foods for their continued support of the festival as well as Cork County Council and Pure Cork for their funding.

This year's festival concluded with the fun family day on Sunday August 23rd.