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Bandon Walled Town Festival another success

August 26th, 2026 12:04 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Bandon Walled Town Festival another success Image
Pictured at the Bandon Walled Town Festival are Eimear O'Reardon, Holly Burke, Hannah Burke and Rachel O'Donovan. Pic Donie Hurley.

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Organisers of the Bandon Walled Town Festival have thanked the many organisations, sponsors and volunteers who made the 15th edition of the festival another huge success.

They thanked The Heritage Council who is the primary supporter of their programme of events which they run yearly to celebrate National Heritage Week.

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Tara and Brendan Halpin from Bran Dubh Historical Combat and Living History Society putting on a combat display of armoured knights at the Bandon Walled Festival. (Pic Donie Hurley)

 

'The funding enables us to bring Bandon's remarkable history and heritage to life through events and activities that engage our community and welcome visitors to the town. We are incredibly grateful to The Heritage Council and the Irish Walled Towns Network for their continued investment in Bandon's heritage and for helping us to celebrate and share the story of our historic walled town,' said a spokesperson.

The festival also thanked ABP Foods for their continued support of the festival as well as Cork County Council and Pure Cork for their funding.

Pictured at the Bandon Walled Town Festival are Brian McCarthy and Brian Moloney from Bran Dubh Historical Combat and Living History Society. Pic Donie Hurley.

This year's festival concluded with the fun family day on Sunday August 23rd.

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