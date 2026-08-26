'You’re never going to regret signing up for a PLC’: How a local PLC course launched a West Cork career in the arts

POST Leaving Cert (PLC) courses shouldn’t be regarded as ‘second best’ compared to university courses, but as an equally valid and valuable option in their own right.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

That’s according to Deirdre Hayes Archbold, from Clonakilty who described deciding to go back to education at Rossa College (West Cork Campus) as the ‘best decision’ she ever made for herself.

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‘I had always wanted to study Art but for a number of reasons; being too busy with music, my young family, my lack of confidence/finances etc. I put my education on the long finger. I read about the course in The Southern Star and was immediately impressed at how accommodating it was to the eager mature student in me! Not only was it practically on my doorstep in Skibbereen, but it was also affordable,’ said well-known musician Deirdre.

In 2014, she signed up for a Level 5 in Art, Craft and Design, and the following year she completed a Level 6 in Professional Arts Practice.

‘Throughout my two years (completing levels 5 and 6), I had the opportunity to learn skills in a huge and varied number of disciplines including painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, textile art and Green Wood furniture making. I also gained invaluable experience in the practical and business side of the art world by promoting, setting up and executing no less than three exhibitions locally.

So many of the crucial tools an artist needs to succeed were covered. I acquired the ability to write a CV and Artist Statement, a knowledge of what to include on an artist website/brochure etc, insight into how to frame and price my work, an understanding of how to apply for commissions and a confidence around networking with the press, other artists and potential clients. The tutors and staff are amazing and continue to support and encourage you along after you've left their classroom.

I feel that I will always be part of that family and draw inspiration from its creative environment,’ said Deirdre.

She went on to do a BA in Visual Art on Sherkin Island with Uillinn and TU Dublin graduating in 2020; and a Masters in Art and Environment located on the West Cork Archipelago with Uillinn and TU Dublin, graduating in 2022.

‘And now I’m teaching art, craft and textiles from introduction to Level 4 in four different Further Education and Training (FET) colleges across West Cork: Cork College of FET Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Skibbereen and Bantry, all art forms and textiles. The FET colleges feed into the West Cork Campus and Kinsale Campus where you could do Level 5 and 6, and there’s an incredible relationship there,’ she said.

Deirdre can’t speak highly enough of PLC courses and urges students who have sat their Leaving Cert this year to consider them: both as a standalone experience, or as route to third level.

‘The standard of teaching locally is so high, you’re genuinely not missing out on any professional experience, it’s top notch. The classes are also smaller, you get greater attention, and lots of one-on-one time with your tutor.

Also, if you do a Level 5 you can go straight to second year of many art colleges which is a bonus,’ she said.

Deirdre also said that doing a PLC may suit some Leaving Cert students who need more time to arrange or finance accommodation for third level.

‘It’s still a full-time course, but it’s local. And for those who need to work part time, there’s the option of doing a level 4 in one of the FET colleges instead which is one day a week. It all depends on what you’re looking for but there are options to explore,’ she said.

‘Even after you’ve done a PLC, the support of your tutors will be there forever – you can always pick up the phone for advice, the door is always open, that level of support follows you throughout your career. You’re never going to regret signing up for a PLC, and I know that from my own experience.’