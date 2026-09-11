Lucky Cork winner claims €100,000 top prize in Prize Bond Draw

One lucky winner in Cork has been awarded the top prize of €100,000 in the Prize Bond Draw, with a bond purchased in 2022.

The weekly prize went to bond number AZH313977 held by an owner in County Cork. There were nearly 100,000 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to more than €1,141,200.

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The weekly draws see a top prize of €100,000, with a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 50 of €1,000 and the remainder of €100.

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.