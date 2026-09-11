CORK GAA NEWS: Keith Ricken’s new one-year term, Kevin Murray departs senior set-up

ALL-IRELAND-winning Cork minor manager Keith Ricken has been reappointed for a one-year term.

Ricken guided Cork to All-Ireland and Munster minor glory in a magical season, and previously won an All-Ireland U20 title with Cork in 2019 before a short spell as the Rebels’ senior football manager.

Delegates were informed at Tuesday night’s county committee meeting that Ricken will continue in his current role next season. An update on his selectors will follow once confirmed.

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Kevin Murray has stepped away from the Cork senior football management team, it has also been confirmed. He had joined John Cleary’s set-up as a coach ahead of the 2026 season.

The departures of Ronan Curran and Gerry Hussey from the Cork senior hurling backroom team were also confirmed.

Also, the addition of Cian O’Neill as coach to the Cork senior hurling team was confirmed, as manager Ben O’Connor shakes up his management team. O’Neill, previously involved with the Cork footballers, was most recently a coach with the Kerry footballers, and left that role after their All-Ireland defeat to Mayo.