Kinsale and Castlehaven to contest West Cork LGFA Division 1 final

KINSALE and Castlehaven will contest the 2026 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Championship Division 1 decider.

Kinsale and Dohenys met for a place in this year’s Division 1 final in Dunderrow last Tuesday evening.

Despite missing an early penalty, Caoimhe Horgan and Mary Claire Murphy found the net to send Kinsale in 2-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

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Dohenys hit back with a Rachel McCarthy goal after 35 minutes. It was 2-8 to 1-10 with ten minutes to go. Kinsale found another gear however and kicked three late points to seal a 2-11 to 1-10 triumph.

Caoimhe Horgan top-scored for the winners with 1-6. Mary Claire Murphy (1-0), Abbey O’Brien (0-2), Jenny Murphy, Áine Kearney and Daire Tyner (0-1 each) completed Kinsale’s total.

Ava O’Donovan (0-7), Rachel McCarthy (1-1), Michelle Love and Mairead Crowley (0-1 each) scored for a Dohenys team in which Eirinn O’Donovan and Melissa Duggan also stood out.

Grainne Cowhig, Rachel O’Brien, Nicole Buckley, Meadhbh Hurley, Caoimhe Horgan and Áine Kearney impressed for Kinsale.

Castlehaven and Clonakilty served up an equally entertaining Division 1 semi-final in Union Hall on the same evening. There was little to choose between the West Cork rivals as evidenced by a half time scoreline of 1-4 to 0-7.

The second period proved just as tight with a second Castlehaven goal securing their victory, 2-11 to 0-12. Mairead O’Driscoll (1-4) and Shelly Daly (1-1) provided the bulk of Haven's scores. Ellen Connolly (0-3), Hannah Sheehy, Amy McCarthy and Niamh O’Sullivan completed the home side’s total.

Aoife O’Flynn Meade (0-5), Katie O’Driscoll (0-4), Siobhán Callanan (0-2) and Aisling Moloney (0-1) were on target for Clon.

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Ilen Rovers and Ibane Ladies contested a terrific, high-scoring Division 2 semi-final last weekend.

Ilen built a commanding ten-point interval lead. But Ibane staged a ferocious second-half comeback and drew level with 15 minutes remaining.

It was Rovers that finished the stronger and emerged 6-16 to 6-8 winners thanks to Maebh Collins’ personal haul of 5-6 (including two penalties). Kate Carey (0-5), Emma Hurley (1-1), Keelin Murphy (0-3) and Carla O’Regan (0-1) scores completed an impressive Ilen total.

Cliona Harte also had a game to remember by scoring four goals during Ibane’s losing effort. Hannah Twomey (1-4), Alice O’Leary (0-4) and Katelyn Dinneen (1-0) also contributed.

Tadgh MacCárthaigh will take on Ilen Rovers in the Division 2 decider but only after the toughest of tests from Bantry Blues. Aughaville hosted Tuesday evening’s semi-final in which the Caheragh club led by two at the break.

Bantry went stride-for-stride with their opponents throughout the second period but it was Tadgh MacCárthaigh who emerged one-point winners, 1-11 to 1-10.

Despite the loss, Bantry’s Kate McCarthy scored 1-3. The Blues’ other scores came from Aoife Kingston, Ciara Kelly (0-2 each), Molly O’Sullivan, Laura Dempsey and Moira Downey (0-1 each).

Ellen Hurley top-scored for the winning side with seven points. Amy McKennedy (1-0), Rachel Leonard and Maureen Keating (0-2 each) were also on Tadgh MacCárthaigh’s scoresheet.

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The 2026 West Cork LGFA Division 3 final will be contested by St Colum’s and Clann na nGael.

Colum’s hosted Kilmacabea in Kealkill on Sunday, a semi-final that marked the visitors’ first appearance in an adult West Cork LGFA championship tie.

Despite a gutsy effort, Kilmacabea lost by a single point, 5-2 to 2-10.

St Colum’s spread their scores amongst Clodagh Downey (2-1), Abbie O’Sullivan, Katie Dineen, Maggie Coppinger (1-0 each) and Jane Hourihan (0-1). The majority of Kilmacabea’s scores were provided by Nell Kinsella (0-6) and Kellianne French (1-2). Lauren O’Donovan (1-0), Mags O’Donovan and Alannah Prendergast (0-1 each) were the other Kilmac scorers.

Tuesday evening’s other Division 3 semi-final saw Clann na nGael outscore Muintir Gabriels 1-15 to 2-4 and book their place in the West Cork final.