Eoin O'Callaghan: I did the rehab for about eight months with just the one focus of getting back

EOIN O’Callaghan had the perfect response to the injury that ended his 2025 season – he’s back, better than ever.

In May last year, the Bandon athlete tore the meniscus in his right knee at a track meet in MTU. His foot got caught on the board in a shot put rotation. Instantly, he knew that he was in trouble. He felt a pop.

His worst fears were realised. His year was over.

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O’Callaghan underwent knee surgery, and started out on the long road back.

The Bandon teen, now 19, missed eight months, but in those hard days, a plan was hatched – he wanted to qualify for the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon.

Mission accomplished.

‘Heading into this year, that was the only real goal,’ he says.

‘The major championships are what I look forward to every year and I felt it was a very achievable target.

‘Ideally, I wanted to qualify at the first attempt so I’d have a bigger training block to prepare for the Worlds. Thankfully, everything has gone according to plan, and now I just have to execute it on the big stage.’

His reaction to the injury that finished his 2025 season offers an insight into his mindset. It happened the week before he was set to fly to The Netherlands to try and qualify for last summer’s European Athletics U20 Championships. The timing was terrible.

But O’Callaghan didn’t feel sorry for himself. Instead, he went to work.

A talented decathlete who excels in the fine details that make all the difference, he didn’t miss a step on his road to recovery.

‘The injury ended my season completely and it actually carried into the start of this season too,’ he explains.

‘I didn’t really have much of an indoor season because I was still recovering, and I only got back at the start of the outdoor season. But now I’m completely recovered, so I’m back and better than ever, I think.

‘I did the rehab for about eight months with just the one focus of getting back. Because of all that work, my knee is in perfect condition now and I haven’t had any problems with it since. I’m really happy with how it all turned out.’

The first signs that he meant business were in April when he threw a personal best in the shot put (6kg) of 15.08m at the Templemore Throws.

In May, O’Callaghan powered past the World U20 decathlon qualification standard of 7100 points by amassing a new PB of 7145 points in Heerenveen, The Netherlands. He hit five new PBs – 100m (11.06s), 400m (49.44s), 110m hurdles (14.44s), pole vault (4.00m), javelin (44.80m).

He punched his ticket to the U20 Worlds in style.

‘It’s a hard feeling to describe when you qualify,’ he says.

‘When you get an injury like that, you never really know if you’re going to come fully back from it. Once I realised I’d set a new PB in my first decathlon back, it was a big moment of relief because it made me realise I was back.

‘Before that, I genuinely didn’t know if I’d get back to this level.’

The signs have been there that this Bandon AC rising star is one to watch, working with and learning from Frank Stam, Eamon Flanagan and Roland Korum.

O’Callaghan has improved year on year, continually setting new personal bests. Look at his shot put – and the jump he has made in this discipline.

‘The biggest surprise for me has been the shot put,’ he says.

‘Before I got injured I was throwing around 13 metres, which was decent at the time. Even while I was injured, I did a huge amount of gym work during rehab and that’s allowed me to push my shot put far beyond where I ever thought I’d get. Now I’m consistently throwing over 15 metres.

‘I wouldn’t have been anywhere near that before.’

His improvement in shot put can be traced back to his desire for more. There is evidence.

At the U20 national championships in June, after he sat his Leaving Cert exams at Hamilton High School in Bandon, O’Callaghan competed in six individual events across the weekend.

He brought three medals home – gold in the 110m hurdles (14.54), silver in the javelin with a new personal best of 48.57 metres and silver in the pole vault with a 4.00m effort. He finished fourth in the shot put and long jump, and threw a new discus PB of 43.80m to finish fifth.

‘That gave me a lot of confidence,’ he says.

‘When you’re doing so many events, you’re always going to have the odd bad one, but that weekend I really didn’t. I came away with two PBs, one equal PB and I was close to my best in the rest. Winning a few medals was great too.

‘As a decathlete you don’t always get much attention, so winning the hurdles and getting a bit of recognition was nice.’

The decathlon consists of ten events over two days. At the World U20s, the action will start in the morning session on Friday, August 7th, and finish the following evening. In order, it’s the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400m on day one. On day two, it’s the 110m hurdles first, followed by the discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500m.

Transitioning from one discipline to the next is an art in itself.

‘When the decathlon starts, the 100 metres is the only thing I’m thinking about,’ O’Callaghan explains.

‘You have to lock in on the event you’re doing. If you have a bad event, you have to block it out straight away and move on because you can’t be worrying about what’s already happened or you’ll never get through the ten events.

‘That’s another skill you have to learn, and I think I’ve gotten pretty good at focusing on what’s in front of me.’

With ten events, it’s hard to pick a favourite. He mulls over his answer before reaching for the discus.

‘Earlier this year I struggled a lot with consistency in the discus, but over the last few weeks I’ve been competing more and that consistency has started to come. I’m enjoying it the most at the moment because I can see the work paying off. I’ve thrown a few PBs and I’m consistently hitting those bigger throws now.’

Higher, longer, faster, stronger, O’Callaghan has found his stride again this year, earning his spot in the biggest competition of his life. There are bound to be nerves, but he’s impressively calm. You get the sense that he can handle the big occasion.

‘I’ve definitely set myself a few goals for the Worlds, although I don’t want to speak too soon,’ he says.

‘I know what I am capable of, and I usually perform better the bigger the competition is.

‘When I set my new PB earlier this year, I felt I left a lot of points behind me. It was my first decathlon back after injury and I was still struggling physically a bit, so I know there’s more in me.’

He believes there’s more to come. Now comes the biggest test yet.

Next stop, Oregon.