Skibbereen rolls out red carpet to Munster heroes

SKIBBEREEN Rugby Club rolled out the red carpet for two of its own, as they brought the huge United Rugby Championship trophy to their hometown.

First cousins Liam and Gavin Coombes were the pride of Skibbereen as fans packed the rugby club to salute the local heroes who helped Munster win the URC final in May; it’s the province’s first piece of major silverware in 12 years.

Former Skibb rugby stars Liam and Irish international Gavin were joined by their Munster team-mate John Hodnett, only over the road in Rosscarbery, and all three delighted fans by posing for photos and signing autographs for young and old – and the daunting URC trophy got a look-in, too!

The clubhouse was packed to the rafters with locals showing their appreciation to the West Cork trio who are helping keep this region on the rugby map. It was a proud and memorable day for the home club.