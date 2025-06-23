Skibbereen Eagles soar to county glory

THE success of Skibbereen Eagles’ U14s boys’ team was one of the club’s top highlights of the year.

It was a season to remember for these young hoops stars who won both Cork county league and county championship titles in an unforgettable campaign.

Under the guidance of coach Colette Cawley and team manager Jennifer Allan, the team built on the strong foundations laid by former coaches Steve Redmond and Jeff Heaton Jones. The squad, made up of talented young players from Skibbereen and Rosscarbery, soared to the league championship with victories over Blue Demons, Youghal, Midleton, Mallow, and Carrigaline, finishing the season undefeated.

In the Cork County Championship, a knockout tournament with games held in the iconic Parochial Hall in Cork city, the Eagles powered past every opponent on the path to the final, where they faced off against Youghal. The Skibb young guns kept their focus and delivered a dominant performance to become the county champions.

It was a year of growth and development for Skibbereen Eagles Basketball Club which has been in existence for over 40 years. The club has over 250 players, from eight years old all the way up to 42!

The junior section has over 80 new members, with training for U9, U10 and U11 in both boys and girls with coach Kay Quinn. They had competitive games against Ballincollig and Bantry, which has helped them to develop as basketballers and sports people.

The U12 girls were trained by Jenny Brickley and Fachtna Connolly. The 2024/25 season was the first experience these girls had of competitive games, and they grew in confidence as the season progressed – this team will be one to watch for the future. Meanwhile, the U13 girls team – with coach Gretta Burchill and team manager Sheila Hourihane – played Glanmire, Crosshaven, St Colum’s, Mallow, Ballincollig and Bantry in the league on a home and away basis. They were unfortunate to lose the championship by two points after extra time. Coached by Louise McCarthy and Anne Roberts and managed by Finuala Collins, the Eagles’ U14 girls team competed in the A league this past season, a tough task but they rose to the challenge.

Also, Skibbereen’s U15 boys, mostly new players, improved as a team during the season, just missing out on the top four in the county league. They were coached by David Quinn and Kevin Rooney. The U16 boys’ team – a mixture of U15 and U16 boys – enjoyed a great season, only narrowly being beaten in the Top 4 county championship final. Coached by David Quinn and Kevin Rooney, they were only beaten once in the league by Neptune, and finished joint first in the county league.

There were two U16 girls’ teams, coached and managed by Pat Dwyer, Laura Carolan, Kerry McCarthy and Norma Roberts. Both teams showed great courage and determination in all the games they played. The U18 girls’ team was coached by Trevor Hegarty and Maeve Buckley, with input from Pat Dwyer and Lorcan Carey; Skibb just missed out on a high ranking in the league.

Also, the senior men’s team of 18 players played in the Division 2 Cork County League and narrowly missed out on the top 4 position. The senior ladies team stepped up a grade this year and delivered strong performances. Recruitment is already underway as the team looks ahead to next season with enthusiasm.

The club is also grateful to the continued generosity of local business owners, including The Fish Station, Hamiltons Pharmacy, Spar Cork Road, Homebot and West Cork Distillers, and were able to purchase five new kits for juvenile and senior ladies teams. Another highlight was the coaching evening held at Skibbereen Sports Centre in April by Kieran Quinn, a brother of Skibbereen Eagles coach David Quinn. A former Irish senior international, Kieran is heavily involved in coaching and mentoring youth athletes, especially young Irish basketball players who wish to fulfill their dreams of playing in the US.

It’s onwards and upwards as thoughts turn towards next season.