Drinagh Rangers, Clonakilty AFC and Bay Rovers make progress in SFAI National Trophy

DRINAGH Rangers, Clonakilty AFC and Bay Rovers were amongst West Cork’s winners in the latest rounds of the Subway SFAI Schoolboys National Trophy.

Drinagh will host Riverside Athletic in the third round of this season’s SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Trophy.

The Canon Crowley Park club set up that clash courtesy of last weekend’s 6-0 victory away to Mogeely. Senan Coakley Cooper (two), Fionn Connolly, James McSweeney, Robert O’Regan and Jack Kelleher scored for Rangers.

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Clonakilty AFC booked their third round berth following a 2-0 win at home to Inch United. Tomás Hayes and Liam O’Brien netted for the Ballyvackey side who have been drawn at home to Corinthian Boys A.

Ardfield were knocked out of the U12 National Trophy by Riverstown following a seven-goal thriller. The WCSSL side came from three down only to lose 4-3 after extra-time. Conor Flavin (two, one penalty) and Cian O’Sullivan were on target for Ardfield.

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Bay Rovers have reached the fourth round of the SFAI U13 Schoolboys National Trophy.

The Kealkill club travelled to Kilworth and recorded a 4-0 triumph thanks to Lucas Forde (two), Rory Murnane and Morgan Coleman goals.

Rovers will visit either Ballinhassig or Ardmore for a place in the national stages of the competition.

Elsewhere in the U13 Schoolboys National Trophy, Drinagh Rangers’ 5-2 win over Leeside United A has handed the Canon Crowley Park club a fourth round tie away to either Dunmanway Town or Lakewood Athletic A.

Castlelack Celtic’s interest in the competition was ended following a 3-1 defeat at Mayfield United. Simon Crewe netted for a Celtic team in which Gearóid Linehan, Gavin Kerr and Conor Ryan stood out.

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Sean Kennedy was Clonakilty AFC’s hero in the SFAI U14 Schoolboys National Trophy last weekend.

Kennedy scored all four goals in Clonakilty’s 4-3 victory at home to Rockmount. The Ballyvackey club will host Leeside United in round three.

Castlelack are also through following a 3-2 win at home to Carrigaline United A. Liam O’Keefe (two) and Noah Collins strikes have set up a third round tie at home to Bandon.

Midleton A knocked Ardfield out of the competition following a convincing win at the Showgrounds.

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A West Cork derby between Castlelack and Clonakilty AFC saw the former emerge 3-2 winners in round three of the SFAI U15 Schoolboys National Trophy at Brinny.

John Smithers, Darragh McKeon and Liam Verling efforts sent Castlelack through to a fourth round meeting with either Inishvilla or Brideview United.

Rory Hurley, Paul Kingston, Tadgh O’Donovan and John O’Donovan goals cemented Drinagh Rangers’ 4-1 U15 Schoolboys National Trophy victory at home to Riverstown. Rangers will host Corinthian Boys or Douglas Hall next time out.

Douglas knocked Lyre Rovers out of the competition last weekend.

Drinagh’s U16s received a bye into round four of the SFAI U16 Schoolboys National Trophy. A home tie with Fermoy offers the WCSSL club a chance to reach the national stages.

Clonakilty AFC must overcome Ringmahon Rangers A of the same competition to seal a third round home tie against Ballinhassig.