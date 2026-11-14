Castlelack U12s and Lyre Rovers U14s one victory away from SFAI national stage of SFAI Schoolboys National Cups

CASTLELACK U12 and Lyre Rovers U14 produced magnificent displays in the third round of the Subway SFAI Schoolboys National Cups last weekend.

Castlelack are one victory away from reaching the national stages of this year’s SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Cup.

The Brinny club travelled to Midleton for a third round tie in which Rohan Santos handed the visitors a 1-0 interval lead. Heroic defending from the entire Castlelack team plus a Charlie O’Leary goal sealed a marvellous 2-0 victory.

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Castlelack will host Ringmahon Rangers in the fourth round. The winners will progress to the last 32 of the competition.

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Lyre Rovers were mightily unfortunate to exit this season’s SFAI U13 Schoolboys National Cup at the third round stage last weekend.

The WCSSL club played out a seven-goal classic with Ballincollig in Lyre. 3-0 down inside the opening 7 minutes and 4-1 behind at the break, Rovers fought back valiantly, and struck the woodwork on three occasions, before losing 4-3.

Max Harte scored twice and Eoghan O’Driscoll added another for the home side.

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There was more positive news for Lyre Rovers in the SFAI U14 National Schoolboys Cup’s third round.

2-0 down away to Avondale United at half time, things were looking bleak for the visitors. Yet, a stunning second comeback saw Paudie O’Donovan and Cian Coakley level matters heading towards the final whistle.

Lyre had the last say however, as Seán Collins scored the winner with the final act of a memorable tie to cement a 3-2 win. As a result, Rovers will visit Carrigaline United in the fourth round and are one more victory away from reaching the national stages.

Skibbereen Celtic’s hopes of reaching the U14 National Cup’s fourth round were ended by Corinthian Boys at Ollie McCarthy Park.

The Cork Schoolboys League team netted twice in either half to win 4-0. Andrew O’Donovan, Eoin Kelleher, Jack Herlihy and Kasey O’Regan were the pick of Skibbereen’s best performers.

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Wilton United knocked Castlelack out of this year’s SFAI U16 National Schoolboys Cup. The Brinny club put in a terrific effort but couldn’t overcome a two-goal interval deficit before losing 4-2 to the Cork Schoolboys League side.

Jack Allen and Twomey found the net for a Castlelack team in which Declan Kerr and Shane Cronin also impressed.

Lyre Rovers were the other WCSSL club denied a U16 Schoolboys Cup fourth round berth by Lismore AFC last weekend. Rovers made the long journey to their opponents’ Castle Farm Grounds in county Waterford.

Creditably, Lyre twice took the lead during a cracking opening half but changed ends 4-2 behind. Lismore were more clinical after the break and ran out convincing 8-4 winners despite Rovers adding two more goals.

Dara Ryan (two), Michael Ryan and Oisin Madden were on Lyre’s scoresheet.