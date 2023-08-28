Skibb CC and Hammies to clash in Corn Uí Mhuirí

THREE West Cork schools will contest for the prestigious Munster colleges’ Corn Uí Mhuiri crown again this year, and two will begin in the same group.

Group D comprises Skibbereen Community College and Hamilton High School Bandon from West Cork, while Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown and Tralee CBS make up the quartet.

Only two from the group will progress to the knockout stages so some tense battles will be held during the winter months. Five group winners and one runner-up will qualify for the quarter-finals, the four remaining runners-up play in the preliminary quarter-finals.

The other West Cork school, Clonakilty Community College, will be in Group E alongside Abbey CBS and St Pats Castleisland.

All three West Cork sides contested quarter-finals of last season’s competition, but all three came up short, Skibb CS losing to Bishopstown, Clonakilty CC beaten by Mercy Mounthawk, and St Brendan’s College Killarney defeating Hamilton HS.

Meanwhile, the only West Cork representative in the Dr Harty Cup will be Hamilton High School and they are joined by Charleville CBS and Nenagh CBS in Group D. Four of the group winners will qualify for the quarter-finals with the two remaining group winners and six runners up contesting the preliminary quarter-finals.

CORN UI MHUIRI DRAW 2023/24 – Group A: Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Coachford College, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Coláiste Chriost Rí. Group B: St Francis College Rochestown, Presentation Milltown, Coláiste na Sceilge, De La Salle College Macroom. Group C: St Brendan’s College Killarney, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow, St Flannan’s Ennis. Group D: Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Bishopstown, Skibbereen Community College, Tralee CBS, Hamilton High School Bandon. Group E: Abbey CBS, St Pats Castleisland, Clonakilty CC.

DR HARTY CUP DRAW 2023/24 –

Group A: Midleton CBS, Rice College Ennis, Scoil na Trionoide Doon, Christian Brothers College. Group B: Thurles CBS, St Colman’s College Fermoy, Pobailscoil na Trionoide Youghal, St Joseph’s SS Tulla. Group C: Ardscoil Ris, St Flannan’s Ennis, De La Salle Waterford, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig. Group D: Charleville CBS, Nenagh CBS, Hamilton High School Bandon. Group E: John the Baptist CS Hospital, Castletroy College, CBS Secondary School Carrick on Suir. Group F: Cashel Community School, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh, Our Lady’s Templemore.