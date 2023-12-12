Sport

Six-goal St Colum’s crowned Carbery U21C champs

December 12th, 2023 9:15 AM

By Southern Star Team

The victorious St Colum's team that won the U21C football final. (Photo: St Colums GAA Club Facebook)

THERE was no stopping St Colum’s in the Clóna Milk U21C football championship final against Randal Óg.

When the clubs met last month in the same 13-a-side competition, Colum’s won 1-12 to 0-7, but the Saints were emphatic winners on this occasion in Newcestown, coming out 6-12 to 1-3 winners to get their hands on the Carbery title in style.

Alan Kelleher at centre-back was impressive, backed up by Shane Murnane in midfield who was a tower of strength. Conor Doody was a constant threat up front and didn't let up, while Liam Hourihan and Tadhg Cronin were also impressive throughout.

St Colum's: Cian Cronin, Sean Cronin, Anthony O’Sullivan, Liam Hourihan, Alan Kelleher, John Bryden O'Connell, Shane Murnane, Conor Doody, Dan Andrews, Tadhg Cronin, Gearoid Cronin, Micheal O'Shea, JD O’Sullivan.

Subs: Robert Cronin, Shane Burke, Cian Kelleher, Micheal O'Riordan, Stephen O'Donoghue, Roy McCarthy.

 

